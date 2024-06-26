Kieran Maguire's Leeds United PSR verdict ahead of major summer sales deadline

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The end of the 2023-24 account period comes on June 30 with some clubs needing to do business before that date

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire believes Leeds United are in a strong position as they approach the end of the current accounting period. The 2023-24 accounting period will come to an end on Sunday with the new season officially starting on July 1, as far as club finances are concerned.

As such, as we saw last summer, June 30 could almost act as a mini transfer deadline day as clubs strive to balance the books and ensure they are compliant with the profit and sustainability rules that are so prevalent in today's game. Moves could well be made then and with some teams needing to offload players, surprisingly low prices may be seen.

However, Maguire doesn't believe Leeds will be forced into selling any one at a fee considered to be short of their market value, with the club said to be comfortable financially leading up to June 30.

"Those clubs who realise they're likely to breach PSR have to generate income in a relatively short period and the only way they can do that is through asset sales," Maguire said, per the Yorkshire Post.

"The previous season Everton sold Richarlison (to Tottenham Hotspur) on June 30. Clearly there is pressure now on clubs close to the limit.

"If everybody's aware individual clubs are under pressure they will low-ball in terms of the prices. Brennan Johnson's market value did not go from £30m to £45m between the end of June and the end of August. The clubs trying to buy were trying to low-ball and if I was in their position I would do exactly the same.

"But I think from a PSR point of view Leeds are in a relatively strong position. I'm one of the more relaxed people with regards to their PSR position. They might sell a player but will they have to sell a player for a huge discount? I see no evidence to support that."

Leeds have allowed Jack Harrison to leave this summer, with the winger set to spend a second season on loan with Everton, while Marc Roca is on the verge of joining Real Betis permanently it seems. A host of other players have been linked away, though, with the futures of Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray and Wilfried Gnonto appearing uncertain at this point.

Summerville appears the most likely to leave at present, with the Dutchman being monitored by a raft of top flight teams, while Brighton have reportedly gone as far as to make an enquiry with the club. Such interest comes as no surprise given the winger’s form in the Championship last season.

