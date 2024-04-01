Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hull City midfielder Jean Michael Seri has given an insight into how his team plan to make life 'uncomfortable' for Leeds United on Monday.

Leeds welcome Hull to Elland Road looking to extend their unbeaten run to 15 games in the league, following Friday's hard-fought 2-2 draw at Watford. An injury-stricken Whites side were far from their best at Vicarage Road but twice came from behind to nick a point, with goals either side of half-time from Crysencio Summerville and Mateo Joseph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Farke will hope a return to Elland Road, where Leeds are yet to taste defeat this season, will see his side return to their scintillating best in a bid to retain a top-two spot. Hull were disappointingly beaten 2-0 at home to Stoke on Friday and Seri, who will almost certainly start in midfield on Monday, is expecting a strong response from his side.

"Good team, actually, I mean good players," Seri told Hull Live of Leeds. "So what are we going to face there? If we lose the ball, they're going to punish us, so what do we have to do? We have to take care of the ball, be able to play, don't be afraid to move, play, make them runs. But if you go there knowing that they're going to wait for the moment, they're going to wait for our mistakes and we do make mistakes, they're going to punish us.

"We're going to face a team who have good players up front, so if you do make one mistake, they're going to punish us. That's it. They are not the type of team who are going to kick the ball long and play for a second ball. They're going to play because they have quality players on the pitch. We have to respond (to the Stoke defeat) well. We have to analyse them and play to make them uncomfortable. We know that they have a good crowd, they're going to push their team, so it's going to be a good game, but if you want to win, we know what we have to do.