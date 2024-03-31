Leeds United's predicted line-up v Hull City with star's return, big changes and youngster call

Leeds United are back at fortress Elland Road for an Easter Monday evening hosting of Hull City – and this is how we think the Whites will line-up.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 31st Mar 2024, 15:52 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2024, 16:09 BST

Boss Daniel Farke made three changes to his side for Friday’s post-international break return to action at Watford as Sam Byram, Liam Cooper and Dan James all came into the XI. Willy Gnonto, Ilia Gruev and Junior Firpo dropped out of the team, Gnonto and Gruev having returned back from the international break injured and Firpo only coming back from representing the Dominican Republic very late in the the week.

The changes also led to big alterations positions-wise in the team as the Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon centre-back axis was broken by Ampadu moving into centre midfield alongside Glen Kamara. Cooper instead paired up with Rodon at centre-back, flanked by Archie Gray at right back and Byram in Firpo’s place at left back. James then came in for Gnonto out wide.

Farke then made changes after the break with Firpo replacing Cooper, leading to Ampadu dropping back to centre-back as Byram went right back, Firpo left back and Gray into midfield. Joel Piroe, Jaidon Anthony and Mateo Joseph were then introduced – the latter bagging an 85th-minute leveller as Leeds eventually left with a 2-2 draw. Leeds will make a quick return to action on Monday evening at home to Hull and this is the XI that we think will start out against the Tigers.

Plenty of selection imponderables but not this one, clear first choice keeper.

1. GK: Illan Meslier

Plenty of selection imponderables but not this one, clear first choice keeper. Photo: Mike Egerton

Byram started at left back at Watford but might well line up on the opposite side against Hull.

2. RB: Sam Byram

Byram started at left back at Watford but might well line up on the opposite side against Hull. Photo: Matt McNulty

An absolute rock at the back and one of the first names on the team sheet at centre-back. Just a case of who partners him there.

3. CB: Joe Rodon

An absolute rock at the back and one of the first names on the team sheet at centre-back. Just a case of who partners him there. Photo: George Wood

Farke will surely try to restore the centre-back axis of Ampadu and Rodon if possible, and it might well be via a player's return.

4. CB: Ethan Ampadu

Farke will surely try to restore the centre-back axis of Ampadu and Rodon if possible, and it might well be via a player's return. Photo: George Wood

The logical call and surely would have started at Watford were it not for a very late return from Peru with the Dominican Republic and a sleepless flight home. Leeds looked much better when Firpo was finally brought in the second half at Watford and restoring him to the XI frees up others to fulfil different roles for the better as part of big changes position wise.

5. LB: Junior Firpo

The logical call and surely would have started at Watford were it not for a very late return from Peru with the Dominican Republic and a sleepless flight home. Leeds looked much better when Firpo was finally brought in the second half at Watford and restoring him to the XI frees up others to fulfil different roles for the better as part of big changes position wise. Photo: George Wood

Another of the easy picks in centre midfield, just a case of who partners him but usual partner Ilia Gruev is a big injury doubt.

6. CM: Glen Kamara

Another of the easy picks in centre midfield, just a case of who partners him but usual partner Ilia Gruev is a big injury doubt. Photo: George Wood

