Leeds United's predicted line-up v Hull City with star's return, big changes and youngster call

Boss Daniel Farke made three changes to his side for Friday’s post-international break return to action at Watford as Sam Byram, Liam Cooper and Dan James all came into the XI. Willy Gnonto, Ilia Gruev and Junior Firpo dropped out of the team, Gnonto and Gruev having returned back from the international break injured and Firpo only coming back from representing the Dominican Republic very late in the the week.
The changes also led to big alterations positions-wise in the team as the Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon centre-back axis was broken by Ampadu moving into centre midfield alongside Glen Kamara. Cooper instead paired up with Rodon at centre-back, flanked by Archie Gray at right back and Byram in Firpo’s place at left back. James then came in for Gnonto out wide.
Farke then made changes after the break with Firpo replacing Cooper, leading to Ampadu dropping back to centre-back as Byram went right back, Firpo left back and Gray into midfield. Joel Piroe, Jaidon Anthony and Mateo Joseph were then introduced – the latter bagging an 85th-minute leveller as Leeds eventually left with a 2-2 draw. Leeds will make a quick return to action on Monday evening at home to Hull and this is the XI that we think will start out against the Tigers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.