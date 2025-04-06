Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Whites keeper Karl Darlow has delivered his verdict on a major Leeds United change with a message to the club’s fans.

Boss Daniel Farke revealed last week that he had taken the major decision to drop first choice keeper Illan Meslier and replace him with experienced 34-year-old stopper Darlow in goal.

It meant that Saturday’s Championship clash at Luton presented just a second Leeds league start for Darlow who has been otherwise largely limited to outings in the cup.

The experienced Wales international produced a solid performance between the sticks in a 1-1 draw, after which Darlow admitted he “loved being back out there” as he also sent a message to United’s fans.

Taking to his Instagram page, Darlow wrote: “Loved being back out there for Leeds United. Thanks for your away support.”