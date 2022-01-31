Kalvin Phillips' Leeds United future: Man Utd decision, West Ham transfer hope, Whites' stance

A number of transfer stories linked Whites sensation Kalvin Phillips with a move away last summer, and fresh reports emerged over the weekend, suggesting West Ham United had made a whopping £50m bid.

On top of that, Manchester United have once again been linked with a shock move for the midfield ace.

Here's all you need to know about the latest reports surrounding the England star's future:

Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips has been linked with a host of clubs, including West Ham United and Man Utd (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Manchester United's transfer decision

By the looks of things, Leeds' rivals have decided to bide their time and not make any approach to sign their long-term target before this evening's deadline.

The Whites have been clear throughout the window that they have no interest in parting company with any star players this month.

However, reports from the Daily Mail suggest the Whites could "face a battle" to hang on to their talisman in the summer, with Man Utd among the front-runners to sign him at the end of the season, alongside the likes of Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Red Devils are clearly crying out for a midfielder of Phillips' calibre to galvanise their midfield, but an approach won’t be made today.

Phillips' current deal with Leeds runs until the summer of 2024, and he is currently out of action until at least March with a hamstring injury.

West Ham's £50m bid?

Over the weekend, a tabloid transfer story began rapidly doing the rounds, contending that West Ham had submitted a hefty bid for Phillips.

The YEP understands that, while the club did receive calls - rather than bids - from the East London club regarding the availability of both Phillips and Raphinha, the enquiries were swiftly and firmly rejected.

The initial report on the Hammers' advances also suggested that, while they're keen to sign him this month to see him link up with his Three Lions midfield partner Declan Rice, they're also content to wait until the next transfer window to make their move.

What has Phillips said about his future?

There is still no fresh news on how talks over Kalvin Phillips' new deal are progressing, although the player is on record saying he's eager to extend his stay, and the club very much on the same page.

Before Christmas, the 26-year-old told the Daily Mail: “I just want to focus on getting back fit," Phillips told Mail Sport, having been ruled out well into the new year with a hamstring injury.

"But I speak to the owner [Andrea Radrizzani] regularly. I want a new contract. I’m very happy here."

Back in September, his agent told the i: “I’ve had positive discussions with Leeds United throughout the summer on a new contract for Kalvin.