The Whites have also firmly rejected the idea of selling either Kalvin Phillips or Raphinha after West Ham United expressed an interest in both stars.

Reports over the weekend claimed that West Ham were lining up a £50m bid for United's England international star Phillips, claiming the Irons had already seen an offer for Raphinha rejected.

But the YEP understands that no offers were made although the Hammers did express interest in the pair and were told that neither would be leaving Elland Road.

INTEREST: In Leeds United's 20-year-old Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville, above, but the Whites will only let him leave on loan if a replacement can be sorted. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images.

Raphinha has been in talks for a new contract whilst Phillips has put on record his desire for a new deal with the Whites, although the pair are yet to put pen to paper.

Phillips and Raphinha are both contracted at Leeds until 2024.

On the incomings front, Leeds have not been able to secure their priority target this month, Red Bull Salzburg's 21-year-old US international midfielder Brenden Aaronson.

The Austrian outfit rejected a bid of £15m and did not accept a second bid of £20m.

Leeds had been mulling over whether to submit an improved third bid or instead try and sign the energetic midfielder in the summer ahead of tonight's 11pm transfer deadline.

There has been interest shown in Leeds winger Summerville but unless United can replace him, the 21-year-old Dutchman will stay with Marcelo Bielsa's squad.

Summerville had been linked with a loan move to Hamburg and there have been reports of interest from other clubs in Germany and also Holland.

Leeds and also Monaco reportedly saw initial approaches for Liverpool's 27-year-old Japanese international forward Takumi Minamino rejected at the back end of last week.

Minamino joined Liverpool from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020 and has made 49 appearances for the Reds, scoring ten goals.

The forward spent the second half of last season on loan at Southampton before returning to Anfield.

Information from the Telegraph on Sunday evening also claimed that Leeds had enquired about Chelsea's 25-year-old Brazilian forward Kenedy but that there had been no progress and that United were in the market for a no 2 'keeper.

Leeds sit 15th in the Premier League table and eight points clear of the drop zone although all of the teams below them have games in hand.

United had nine players out injured following last weekend's 1-0 loss at home to Newcastle United.

The Whites are due back in action a week on Wednesday through the away clash at Aston Villa.