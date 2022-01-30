Reports, including from the Evening Standard, claim the Irons have made a £50m bid for United's England international star Kalvin Phillips, having already seen an offer for Raphinha rejected.

Hammers boss David Moyes reportedly wants to reunite Phillips with his Three Lions midfield team mate Declan Rice at the Irons.

But the YEP understands that Leeds have no intention of selling ahead of Monday's 11pm transfer deadline and that there will be no departures from Elland Road.

