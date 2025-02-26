Decorated ex-footballer set to take charge of Leeds United vs West Bromwich Albion in referee first

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 26th Feb 2025

EFL match official Farai Hallam has been selected as the man responsible for refereeing Leeds United’s Championship fixture against West Bromwich Albion this weekend.

A former youth team player with Stevenage, Hallam spent a brief period in the Spanish lower leagues before qualifying as a referee.

Over the last eight years, Hallam has held numerous positions within the Football Association, including referee project officer, working at grassroots level and between 2017-2019 as senior referee officer.

After holding this post, Hallam became national referee manager before beginning an academy support management role with the Premier League.

The official first took charge of an EFL fixture in May 2023 and earlier this year was for the first time named fourth official for a Premier League match.

Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off will be Hallam’s first posting at Elland Road, as well as his inaugural fixture in charge of a Leeds game.

Blake Antrobus (assistant), Bhupinder Gill (assistant) and Lewis Smith (fourth) make up the officiating team.

