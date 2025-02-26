Decorated ex-footballer set to take charge of Leeds United vs West Bromwich Albion in referee first
A former youth team player with Stevenage, Hallam spent a brief period in the Spanish lower leagues before qualifying as a referee.
Over the last eight years, Hallam has held numerous positions within the Football Association, including referee project officer, working at grassroots level and between 2017-2019 as senior referee officer.
After holding this post, Hallam became national referee manager before beginning an academy support management role with the Premier League.
The official first took charge of an EFL fixture in May 2023 and earlier this year was for the first time named fourth official for a Premier League match.
Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off will be Hallam’s first posting at Elland Road, as well as his inaugural fixture in charge of a Leeds game.
Blake Antrobus (assistant), Bhupinder Gill (assistant) and Lewis Smith (fourth) make up the officiating team.
