Josh Brownhill breaks silence on his move amid Leeds United transfer links

Josh Brownhill has been talking about his latest move amid links with a switch to Leeds United in the last few weeks

After helping Burnley win automatic promotion to the Premier League, Josh Brownhill decided to leave the club to go and seek a new challenge. High on the list of suitors were Premier League and Championship clubs, including Leeds United, who were very heavily interested in signing the experienced midfielder.

The former Burnley captain was pivotal to The Clarets' success last year and contributed with 24 goals and assists in 42 league matches on the road to returning to the top-flight. But the 29-year-old from Warrington has now completed what is thought to be a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League with Al-Shabab.

A switch to Saudi Arabia has attracted some of the biggest names in football over recent years, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane and Brownhill’s new Al-Shabab teammate Yannick Carrasco, all currently plying their trade in the country.

Josh Brownhill ‘really honoured to sign for Al-Shabab’

Speaking in his first interview for the club, the former Bristol City player said: “I feel really honoured to join Al Shabab. I’m really happy I’m here. I’m just really delighted to get it over the line and be here.

“After speaking to the Prince and having a really good conversation with the coach, it really attracted me to join. We had some really good conversations. The passion, even by the Prince, and the knowledge that he speaks, it was something I was really excited for.”

Brownhill on his new manager’s influence

Brownhill also spoke highly of his new manager, Imanol Alguacil, and the plans he laid out for the midfielder, which helped him choose Al-Shabab over a return to the Premier League with Leeds.

“The way the manager plays - the formation, the system and the vision they see - that’s what really attracted me,” Brownhill said. “The atmosphere has been amazing since I’ve been here - members of staff, the kitman, everyone, the fans as well. It’s been really great.

“I just can’t wait to get started and show what I can do. The message I want to give to the Al Shabab fans is that I’m really happy to be here, I’m delighted.

“I can’t wait for a really successful season and to show the fans how I perform and how I play, and hopefully score a lot of goals. We’re going to be aiming to win some trophies this season, and I can’t wait.”

