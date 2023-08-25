Leeds United visit Portman Road this weekend hoping to take three points for the first time in 2023/24, meanwhile Ipswich Town are looking to make it four wins from four on their return to the Championship.

Kieran McKenna’s side have dispatched of three sides already this term, whilst Leeds are still in search of a first league victory of the season.

However, Daniel Farke’s men will be boosted by the arrival of Dutch forward Joel Piroe, who has signed a four-year deal at Elland Road, joining from Swansea City after two prolific seasons in South Wales.

Whether the 24-year-old is eligible to face Ipswich remains to be seen and is subject to receipt of a work permit and international clearance, but Leeds could also welcome back Luis Sinisterra and Willy Gnonto back into the fold after the pair were asked to train separately earlier this month due to off-field issues.

Ipswich, on the other hand, are likely to name a settled XI, featuring a former Leeds man. Here is the line-up McKenna is expected to name against Leeds.

GK: Vaclav Hladky Goalkeeper Hladky has come up through the leagues in his native Czech Republic, before representing St Mirren and Salford City prior to his Ipswich move.

RB: Harry Clarke Ex-Arsenal youngster Harry Clarke will most likely line up at right-back on Saturday.

CB: Luke Woolfenden Centre-back Luke Woolfenden has represented the Suffolk club over 150 times at the age of 24.