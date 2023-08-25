Leeds United have reportedly bid €10 million for KRC Genk attacker Joseph Paintsil, according to various reports.

The Whites’ fortunes in this summer’s transfer window took a considerable turn on Thursday evening as Dutch forward Joel Piroe signed a four-year deal at Elland Road.

It appears as though Leeds are not yet done in the window when it comes to signing attacking players as Ghanaian winger Joseph Paintsil is the latest on technical director Gretar Steinsson and transfers advisor Nick Hammond’s radar.

According to Sky Sports and The Athletic, Leeds have submitted a €10 million bid (€8 million + €2 million in add-ons) for the 25-year-old who boasts a promising goals record during spells in his native Ghana, Hungary, Turkey and currently Belgium.

Predominantly a right-winger, Paintsil has scored 32 times in 143 appearances for Genk and last season netted 17 times in the Belgian Pro League.

The Athletic report Genk are yet to respond to Leeds’ proposal which is understood to include a sell-on clause.

Personal terms are not expected to pose any problems for the United hierarchy, if Genk agree to part ways with the Ghanaian international.

Earlier this summer, Southampton had proposed a swap deal with Genk which would have seen striker Paul Onuachu heading the other way, but both players are said to have turned down the transfer. It is claimed Paintsil’s preferred destination is Elland Road.

Following 49ers Enterprises’ full acquisition of the club this summer, chairman Paraag Marathe pledged that Leeds would be ‘aggressive’ in the transfer market, in a bid to make an immediate return to Premier League football.