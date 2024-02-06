Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United live: Early team news, goal and score updates from FA Cup replay
Leeds United visit Plymouth Argyle this evening as they are given a second chance to book their place in the Fifth Round of the 2023/24 FA Cup.
A tie against Premier League opposition awaits whichever team comes out on top in Devon tonight. Leeds' long trip south comes just days after their triumphant return from Bristol City where Liam Manning's Robins were beaten on Friday evening.
Willy Gnonto's second half strike was enough to secure all three points at Ashton Gate, however attentions are swiftly turned to knockout football once again as the Whites' FA Cup Fourth Round replay focuses Leeds minds.
Jaidon Anthony scored in the initial tie at Elland Road late last month, before Adam Randell's second half equaliser ensured a replay would be required. In the meantime, Leeds have added Burnley full-back Connor Roberts on loan, although the 28-year-old is ineligible to feature this evening having not been registered by United when the original Fourth Round fixture was played.
Argyle loanees Darko Gyabi and Alfie Devine remain unable to play in this one, as does former Elland Road man Adam Forshaw - he is cup-tied owing to his brief stint with Norwich City earlier this season.
Kick-off at Home Park is at 7:45pm. Build-up, team news, analysis and live match updates here throughout the evening.
Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United LIVE
Rest?
If any of you were hoping to see Ethan Ampadu rested tonight, it's not likely. The Welsh international has travelled and is expected to start for Farke, along with the likes of Joe Rodon, Illan Meslier and Archie Gray.
We'll have team news for you at 18:45. Arrivals from 18:15.
Also in action tonight...
19:45 KO - Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday - FA Cup Fourth Round replay
19:45 KO - Southampton vs Watford - FA Cup Fourth Round replay
Meanwhile, north of the border former Leeds manager Neil Warnock takes charge of his Aberdeen side for the first time.
20:00 KO - Rangers vs Aberdeen - Scottish Premiership
On the road
Leeds have not conceded in their last three away games, chalking up back-to-back 3-0 wins at Peterborough United and Cardiff City before last Friday's 1-0 win against Bristol City.
Home Park
It's a bit of a fortress this season - as has also been the case for Leeds at Elland Road.
Plymouth have scored 3+ goals in seven of their last nine home matches. Argyle have also scored a minimum of two goals in each of their last nine at Home Park.
Hard to beat
Plymouth are one of the Championship's form teams currently. Just one defeat in their last 11 games (W4, D6, L1) across all competitions. Leeds will have their work cut out if they think tonight's encounter will be a walk in the park - as the initial tie proved.
Head-to-Head
Jan 2024: Leeds United 1-1 Plymouth Argyle - FA Cup Fourth Round
Nov 2023: Leeds United 2-1 Plymouth Argyle - Championship
Apr 2007: Leeds United 2-1 Plymouth Argyle - Championship
Nov 2006: Plymouth Argyle 1-2 Leeds United - Championship
Apr 2006: Leeds United 0-0 Plymouth Argyle - Championship
Early team news
Jamie Shackleton taken ill over the weekend so it's unlikely he'll be in the squad tonight. Aside from that, Daniel Farke had no new injuries, illnesses or suspensions to report in yesterday's press conference.
Pascal Struijk remains out, as are Daniel James and Stuart Dallas. James is expected to return in the coming days and weeks, while the other pair are working to a longer timeline.
New recruitment head
Leeds have today announced the appointment of Jordan Miles as the club's new head of recruitment.
Welcome to Home Park
Nothing quite like being way out west on a Tuesday night. Magic of the Cup.
It's Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United in the FA Cup Fourth Round - this fixture replayed after the two sides drew at Elland Road in the original tie. Winner faces Chelsea or Aston Villa in the Fifth Round.