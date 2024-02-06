A tie against Premier League opposition awaits whichever team comes out on top in Devon tonight. Leeds' long trip south comes just days after their triumphant return from Bristol City where Liam Manning's Robins were beaten on Friday evening.

Willy Gnonto's second half strike was enough to secure all three points at Ashton Gate, however attentions are swiftly turned to knockout football once again as the Whites' FA Cup Fourth Round replay focuses Leeds minds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jaidon Anthony scored in the initial tie at Elland Road late last month, before Adam Randell's second half equaliser ensured a replay would be required. In the meantime, Leeds have added Burnley full-back Connor Roberts on loan, although the 28-year-old is ineligible to feature this evening having not been registered by United when the original Fourth Round fixture was played.

Argyle loanees Darko Gyabi and Alfie Devine remain unable to play in this one, as does former Elland Road man Adam Forshaw - he is cup-tied owing to his brief stint with Norwich City earlier this season.