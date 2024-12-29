Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Joel Piroe sits on nine goals for the season ahead of Sunday’s trip to Derby.

Whites striker Joel Piroe has made a personal Leeds United goals declaration with an upbeat Leeds United message heading to Derby County.

Piroe was handed his 14th Championship start of the campaign in Boxing Day’s clash at Stoke City in which he took his seasonal goals tally to nine with a match-winning brace.

Dutchman Piroe declared in October that he always sets himself a target of reaching at least 20 goals per season and the 25-year-old is now almost halfway there at the exact halfway point of the campaign.

Speaking to the YEP, Piroe declared himself “very happy” with his recent goals return but declared that he should have netted more than two at Stoke as he set his eyes on Sunday evening’s hosts Derby.

"I am very happy with it but I do think I could have scored one or maybe even two more,” said Piroe, asked about being almost halfway to his target.

“I had some good chances but of course you are always happy when you score a brace."

That brace helped Leeds to just a second away win from the club’s last eight games on the road - and Piroe believes Sunday evening’s clash at Derby offers a “good game” in which to try and bag another.

Pressed on the mindset for the contest at Pride Park, Piroe reasoned: "The mindset is the same like any other game, we just want to win every game, if it's home or away - against the top six in the league or the bottom of the league. We just want to win and I think it's a good game again to try and get the three points again.”