Daniel Farke doesn’t really care too much for the Championship table until what he calls the crunch period of the season, when at least 40 of Leeds' 46 league games have been played. At the halfway point, Leeds are top.

He did make a point of mentioning only a couple of weeks ago that Leeds had gone to the summit of the table, for only the second time during his tenure, which suggests despite his occasional deflecting, he does keep abreast of the current standings, as you'd expect.

More often, Farke likes to chart Leeds' progress against his own measure of success, which he believes is to average two points per game over the course of the season. After 22 games, Leeds were on course with 45 to show for their efforts - Stoke the final opponent still to be faced in 2024/25.

You can also imagine him telling his squad 'you have to be there with a quite clinical away performance', especially when rivals slip up, as Sheffield United did at home to Burnley.

The Clarets' victory at Bramall Lane in one of the 3 o'clock kick-offs came as something of a surprise, given the run Chris Wilder's Blades have been on. In the north-west, had Sunderland held out for all three points against Blackburn Rovers, Leeds would have kicked off in the Potteries sitting fourth in the table, although a late Harry Leonard strike ensured the Black Cats had to share their spoils. A win for Leeds then, against the side who, before Boxing Day, had the sixth-poorest home record in the division, would send them top of the table once more. Over to you, lads.

Farke was asked ahead of the game what he made of the stereotypes often attributed to Stoke. He counted his blessings Leeds' visit did not coincide with a cold, windy Tuesday night. Instead, it was a mild, foggy Thursday evening - not so different after all. As the sun set well before kick-off on December 26, the Midlands was engulfed in a blanket of grey, rather than white.

It didn't lift until midway through the first half, at which point Illan Meslier had already been called into action, saving at point-blank range from Lewis Koumas inside the first 120 seconds. Leeds began as they have done in recent away performances, a little timid in comparison to their tigerish home displays. Before long, though, the Whites had a handle on the match, shining their high beams in Stoke's eyes.

Jayden Bogle and Dan James combined down the right on no fewer than four occasions during the opening 45 minutes, the summer signing sending the latter through at a speed that could only be described as greater than the majority of motorists on the A50 in the hours before kick-off.

Manor Solomon's 32nd minute effort was a result of such a move, but the Israeli international could not convert James' lofted cross at the back post. The home fans jeered but it would not be long before they were jeering their own side, sarcastically chanting whenever they were in possession - and out of it.

Joel Piroe eventually broke the deadlock, hitting the back of the net after picking up Brenden Aaronson's finely-timed through-ball and pirouetting to set himself for a better strike after goalkeeper Viktor Johansson did his best to thwart the forward. Home supporters booed the home players off at half-time, their side playing with caution, and no cut-through. Leeds, on the other hand, had opened the scoring on the road for the first time since beating Cardiff City 2-0 in South Wales back in September.

The second half began with the fog rolling back in and Stoke throwing on a replacement for skipper Ben Gibson, who head coach Narcis Pelach revealed at full-time, had thrown up during the warm-up.

Bogle and James' link-up play bore fruit during the second 45 to extend Leeds' advantage as Piroe headed in his and United's second of the evening. For those in the away end, James' run was clouded by the conditions, Stoke's defence dizzied by the Welshman, the Potters' rearguard not quite as dense and impenetrable as the Boxing Day fog. It didn't quite have the fluidity of Stuart Dallas' memorable goal at this ground several years ago, but it didn't matter - Leeds were two goals to the good and heading back to the top of the table.

The final 20 minutes or so were merely a procession, although Eric Bocat's cross for Ashley Phillips' glancing header did threaten to reduce the arrears for the home side. Leeds brought on reinforcements in the form of Willy Gnonto, Largie Ramazani and Mateo Joseph, each taking turns to maraud as they pleased, enjoying the freedom of the Potters' half as if it were the dual-carriageway which cuts Stoke-on-Trent through the middle.

Farke, once more, recognised Leeds' achievement of returning to the summit of the Championship in his post-match press conference, but was insistent the team must 'draw a line' underneath it, with Derby County to come in the next couple of days.

Stoke City's Pelach, shaking the hand of each journalist in the press room before delivering his thoughts on the match, could only admit his side had been outclassed by the better team. More often at home than on the road, it's an admission that's becoming quite the habit of opposition managers this season. Needless to say, they're much more comfortable discussing Leeds United's high beams being the brightest they've faced, than the man in the Leeds dugout.

A repeat of Leeds' efforts during the next 23 league games will see the team finish on 96 points and more than likely automatically promoted. Only then will Farke speak more freely about the table of a division he's won twice and knows so well.