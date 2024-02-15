Joe Rodon's Leeds United transfer 'stance' as promotion rival's manager makes 'hangover' admission
Leeds United extended their Championship winning run to seven games with a comfortable 4-0 thrashing of Swansea City on Tuesday. Wilfried Gnonto netted twice after quick-fire goals from Crysencio Summerville and Joel Piroe to put the Whites in second place, with Southampton losing at Bristol City.
Daniel Farke's side face another long away-day this weekend, heading to Plymouth for the second time in less than two weeks with the hope of an eighth straight league win. In the meantime, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest headlines surrounding the club.
Rodon's transfer 'stance'
Joe Rodon continues to impress at Elland Road and would reportedly be open to making his move permanent - but only on one condition. Football Insider reports that the defender is keen to make West Yorkshire his home if Leeds are promoted to the Premier League.
Rodon has been a pillar of Leeds' success this season, starting 29 Championship matches and playing a part in keeping 13 clean sheets. His partnership with Ethan Ampadu has been central to this seven-game winning run in which just one goal has gone against them.
Tottenham are thought to want between £10-15million for the 26-year-old and with interest arising from other Premier League clubs, it is imperative the Whites go up from the Championship. It is also likely that they could only afford such an outlay as a top-flight team.
Martin's 'hangover' admission
Southampton manager Russell Martin insists there will be no 'hangover' from the chastening 3-1 defeat at Bristol City on Tuesday. The Saints saw a club-record 25-game unbeaten run ended at Ashton Gate and dropped into third-place as a result.
Southampton can reclaim second-spot and put the pressure back on Leeds when they face West Brom. But a trip to the Hawthorns will be no easy task and defeat could see the Whites pull five points clear if Ipswich also lose at Swansea City.
“I have really enjoyed the feeling among the players though, there has been no hangover and everyone is still smiling,” Martin told The Daily Echo. “There was still some frustration on Wednesday but today it feels like everyone has moved on and we are ready for tomorrow."