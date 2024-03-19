Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United continued their outstanding start to 2024 on Sunday, with Wilfried Gnonto and Dan James securing a 2-0 win at home to Millwall. Daniel Farke's men have now won 12 of a 13-game unbeaten run and climbed into top-spot in the Championship on goal difference.

A number of Leeds stars have jetted out of West Yorkshire over the past couple of days, with the March international break about to get underway. In the meantime, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories to come out of Elland Road.

Sutton's promotion prediction

Former Blackburn and Norwich City striker Chris Sutton believes promotion is a 'sure' thing after seeing Leeds climb to the summit of the Championship on Sunday. The Whites are only above Leicester City on goal difference but have clawed back a 17-point gap in less than three months.

Enzo Maresca's side do have a game in hand but have endured a torrid few weeks, while Ipswich Town and Southampton have both had wobbles. It's set to be a four-way battle for promotion but Sutton seems to believe it's three fighting for one spot, with Leeds as good as up.

“Leicester are having such a wobble," Sutton told BBC Radio 606. "I wouldn’t count against Ipswich going up automatically. Leeds are going to get there automatically, I’m sure of that, but who’s going to be the other one?”

Summerville on Gray

Crysencio Summerville has perfectly summed up Archie Gray's incredible rise at Leeds this season, following Sunday's win over Millwall. Gray was excellent once again at right-back and even enjoyed another brief stint in midfield when Connor Roberts replaced Glen Kamara.

The 18-year-old only made his senior debut on the opening weekend against Cardiff City but has since been almost ever-present, with his form earning a first ever call-up to the England under-21s squad. After Sunday's win, Gray took to Instagram with a characteristically mature message: "Another step in the right direction! We keep moving".