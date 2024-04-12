Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joe Rodon has urged everyone involved with Leeds United to ‘stay calm’ in the final weeks of a tense Championship promotion race.

Leeds have just four games of the regular season remaining to decide their fate, with failure to gain a point on one of Ipswich Town or Leicester City leading to a place in the play-offs, where history has not been kind. There is little room for error between now and May with the tension affecting all three contenders.

After going into the international break on top, Daniel Farke’s side have been off the pace upon returning and have taken just five points from 12 on offer. Tuesday’s disappointing 0-0 draw at home to Sunderland saw another opportunity missed but in a period in which every team is dropping points, Rodon insists cool heads are needed.

“Not being able to take three points against Sunderland was frustrating,” Rodon told LUTV. “We have been on an amazing home run but sometimes that is football and that is how it goes. At the end of the day, with the race that is happening, I think every point counts and all we can do is reflect and move on to Saturday.

“In these last four games, it is all to play for. Since we came back from the international break, we haven’t hit the ground running like we were before we left, but we have to be confident. We are going to need everyone and Saturday is another massive game for us and one we are all focused on.

“Since I walked through the doors and have worked with the team every day, I have believed in this team all along and I will continue to give everything. It is a great group and we have a really strong togetherness here, as well as the bond with the fans. All we can do now is focus on Saturday and give everything. We all need to stay calm and carry on what we have been doing all season.”

Rodon, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, will hope his stay at Elland Road is not extended for a two-legged play-off semi-final and potential final, and the Welsh international has remained one of Leeds’ top performers in the recent tough spell. One positive from the midweek draw was a return to producing clean sheets, of which the Whites now have a league-high 19.

The 26-year-old has emerged as a natural leader amid a young and exciting squad, with the hope among many being that his loan can be made permanent in the summer - something that promotion would help massively.

“Since I joined, everyone who has been involved with the club, the fans and the staff have been brilliant with me,” the defender added. “Every player wants to play and they enjoy playing, but it has been a great experience for me to come here. I have loved every minute so far and it gives me the motivation to lead, give everything and hopefully we can be successful at the end of the season.