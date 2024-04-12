Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackburn Rovers manager John Eustace believes his side can match top Championship teams on their day and will hope to do so at Leeds United this weekend.

Leeds will hope that Blackburn are this season’s penultimate visitors to Elland Road, given that any more home games after Southampton would signal a place in the play-offs and not the top-two. Daniel Farke’s side will need to up their performances to make that so, having taken just five points from the 12 on offer since returning from the March international break.

They welcome to West Yorkshire a Blackburn side still battling to survive in the Championship after Wednesday’s 5-0 drubbing at Bristol City. But it was less than two weeks ago that they thumped Sunderland 5-1 and Eustace is hoping to see his side recreate that kind of performance at Leeds on Saturday.

“[We’re going to approach the trip to Leeds] the way we've approached every game so far since I've been in charge,” Eustace told Sky Sports. “We've got a game-plan, we'll be competitive, we know we're up against a good team but we're a good team on our day and we've proven that since I've been in. We're Looking forward to the challenge ahead.

“This is the Championship. It's relentless, everyone can beat each other and at this stage, everyone is still playing for something. We just look after ourselves, we prepare for each game individually and we’re looking forward to all the remaining four games.”

Blackburn look set to be without Semir Telalovic and Zak Gilsena for Saturday’s trip, with the pair missing the midweek defeat in Bristol, while Scott Wharton is a doubt after being forced off with a back injury. Leeds came through the 0-0 draw against Sunderland with no obvious issues, Ethan Ampadu having played the full 90 minutes despite being ill in the build-up.

