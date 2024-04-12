Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United will be eyeing a quick return to winning ways when they welcome Blackburn Rovers to Elland Road on Saturday. Daniel Farke’s side were left disappointed in midweek after drawing 0-0 and failing to score at home for the first time since September.

Points dropped by both Leicester City and Ipswich Town offered some relief but with just four games remaining of the regular season, Leeds need to rediscover their form quickly. Saturday’s visitors remain in a relegation battle and so will be fighting for their lives and looking for a response to Wednesday’s 5-0 drubbing at Bristol City.

When is Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers?

Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers will take place on Saturday, April 13 at Elland Road. Kick-off for this clash is set for 12:30pm.

Is Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers on TV?

The game will be broadcast live by Sky Sports, with build-up starting at 12pm. It will be shown across Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. A subscription will be required, and subscribers can also tune in via the SkyGo app on desktop or mobile.

For those not watching on Sky Sports, make sure to follow the YEP’s live blog as we’ll have Graham Smyth and Lee Sobot live from Elland Road.

Highlights details

Sky Sports will post match clips on their social media accounts during the game, and their website will carry highlights shortly after the game. Sky Sports News will also show highlights late on Friday night.

The two teams will then post highlights to their official YouTube accounts early on Saturday morning, and more extended highlights will be shown on the ITV's English Football League Highlights show, which will air at 9pm on Saturday, April 13.

Team news

Leeds look to have come through Tuesday’s Championship clash with no major issues, with Ethan Ampadu playing the full 90 minutes despite being ill during the week. Ilia Gruev, Wilfried Gnonto and Connor Roberts have all been out recently but got more minutes under their belt. Pascal Struijk remains out for the season.