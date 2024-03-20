The Whites' spread of attacking options have all delivered in some form or another this season with Crysencio Summerville, Dan James and Joel Piroe all on double figures and Patrick Bamford, Willy Gnonto and the like not so far behind on eight apiece.

United have found goals from all over the pitch, which has been crucial in their recent surge up the Championship table, toppling Leicester City last weekend on goal difference.

Here is a breakdown of every Championship player this season with 15-or-more goal contributions. Of the 15 players, three are Leeds-based, while Leicester and Southampton only boast one each.

1 . Finn Azaz - 15 (Middlesbrough/Plymouth) The Middlesbrough midfielder has scored nine goals and picked up six assists this season, earning a move to the Riverside Stadium from Plymouth Argyle in January.

2 . Nathan Broadhead - 15 (Ipswich Town) Broadhead has 12 goals and three assists to his name in the Championship this season.

3 . Will Keane - 15 (Preston North End) The ex-Man United youngster scored one of his 12 league goals against Leeds earlier this year.

4 . Ryan Hardie - 16 (Plymouth Argyle) The Pilgrims' No. 9 has 12 goals and four assists in 2023/24.

5 . Conor Chaplin - 19 (Ipswich Town) Chaplin is Ipswich's top scorer with 12 goals and a further seven assists.