Joe Rodon has given a frank assessment of Leeds United’s defeat at Blackburn.

Leeds approached Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Ewood Park knowing victory would take them back to the top of the Championship yet Daniel Farke’s Whites fell to a very disappointing 1-0 defeat.

Todd Cantwell bagged the only goal of the game with a penalty during a first-half in which Rodon admitted his team’s display was “nowhere near” the level required. After Cantwell had broken the deadlock, the Whites were then tasked with unlocking a tight Rovers defence and Rodon admitted Leeds were not clinical enough in their bid to hit back.

The disappointed Whites defender also declared that Saturday’s contest should have felt like a “home game” due to his side being backed by a whopping turnout of 7500 fans in the Ewood Park away end.

Speaking post match to LUTV, Rodon admitted: “I thought the performance in the first half was nowhere near the standards and it should have been like a home game for us today. We had seven thousand travelling fans and we have let them down so it's not good enough."

Pressed on Blackburn being hard to break down after going in front, Rodon declared: “Yeah but I thought we had chances in the first half, clear ones to score a goal.

"But when you don't score the goals against these teams you know what they are going to do, that's what they always do, they change their system and they park the bus.

"We know everything about these teams, we come prepared, we know everyone changes their system against us but we didn't punish them and we weren't ruthless enough and that's what happens, we lose the game."