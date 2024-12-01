John Eustace steered Blackburn to another 1-0 win against the Whites.

Boss John Eustace served up Leeds United praise after seeing his Blackburn Rovers side defeat the Whites - but hailed his team’s “outstanding” efforts despite a lack of sleep.

Rovers had been on their travels just on Wednesday evening with an away clash against Middlesbrough in which a Dominic Hyam strike gave Eustace’s side a 1-0 win at the Riverside.

Less then three days later, a first-half Todd Cantwell penalty was enough to beat Daniel Farke’s Whites by the same score in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Ewood Park.

Speaking post match, Eustace saluted Leeds as a “top quality” team but hailed his side for going “toe to toe” with Farke’s men, particularly given the week’s tight turnaround.

Rovers were denied by the frame of the goal just ten minutes before Cantwell’s penalty as a Tyrhys Dolan header smashed back off the crossbar and Cantwell squandered two more glorious chances in the closing stages.

“I thought it was an outstanding performance,” said the Rovers boss. “I'm really proud of them win, lose or draw, they're a pleasure to work with. Today's performance was very good.

“To come back from the travel, lack of sleep, and put that performance in again was really pleasing. We didn't make too many changes, it was only our second game and not our third, that played into our hands possibly.

“Our success up to now has been using the squad properly and they're great to work with. We were brave, trying to play out from the back, gave them a couple of opportunities but tried to play the right way.

“We weren't just sitting against a real good team, we tried to go toe-to-toe with a real good team and got the result. They had lots of the ball, against a top quality team that's always going to happen.

“It's important that we try to be more clinical, we could have scored more but the most important thing is the three points.”

Hailing the display of the lively Dolan and also captain Lewis Travers, Eustace beamed: “Ty was outstanding. There's lots of pressure on him to perform. The way he's taken to his task in the last couple of games has been outstanding. I'm really pleased for him.

“Trav's performance was sensational. He's been a real leader since he's come back. It's important he leads by example and plays his way. He's a very good footballer, improving every day.”