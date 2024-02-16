Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United may well be interested in signing loan star Joe Rodon permanently this summer. The centre-back has proven a vital signing for the Whites this season, with the Welshman a key component in the club's promotion bid.

Rodon has made 29 league appearances already this season, and he has become an player impossible to drop with his impressive performances at the back. But can Leeds pull off a permanent deal this summer. Here we round up the latest on that front.

Rodon valuation

According to a recent report from Football Insider, Rodon may command a price tag between £10million and £15million. The centre-back is out of contract in the summer of 2025, meaning Tottenham are not in a particularly strong position when it comes to negotiations, and especially having not used the Welshman all that much.

Spurs bought Rodon for £11million in 2020, and he has only made 15 league appearances for the club since, now on his second loan spell. That may allow Leeds to pull off a deal for a touch below that reported valuation.

What Rodon has said

Rodon spoke recently about the season so far and how he feels playing at Elland Road. “It’s a bit weird having four Welsh lads here,” Rodon told BBC Wales. “For all of the Welsh players, it’s important for us to be playing week-in, week-out because when the time comes and we all have to perform at international level, it’s important that we’re ready to go.

“I’m delighted and grateful for the opportunities I’m getting this season and I’m looking forward to the season ahead. All I can do is worry about keeping fit and performing for my club and we’ll see what happens (with Wales).”

Palmer on Rodon valuation

Former Leeds man Carlton Palmer recently spoke about the reported Rodon valuation and how the Whites might see the possible deal. “It’s reported that Spurs are asking £10 to 15 million for Joe Rodon,” Palmer told Football League World. “Joe is currently on loan at Leeds United, he’s having a fantastic season, Leeds are doing well.

“There was no fee agreed when he went on loan, he is doing really, really well, so Spurs want that type of money. Will he go back to Spurs and play in their team? No he won’t. I think £10 to 15 million is a lot, a lot of money, so at the end of the season Leeds United are going to have a look at when they get promoted, see where they see it at.