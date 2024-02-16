Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are back in action this weekend when they face Plymouth Argyle away from home. The two sides are familiar foes after going head-to-head twice in the FA Cup over recent weeks.

They now face-off again on Saturday, this time at Home Park, and the Whites will be vying to continue their winning run. The race for second is only intensifying, and Daniel Farke's men won't want to give any quarter to the likes of Ipswich Town and Southampton. Here we run you through what you need to know about the clash.

When is Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United?

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United will take place on Saturday, February 17 at Home Park.

Kick-off for this one is scheduled for 12.30pm UK time.

Is Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United on TV?

Yes, it is. This game has been selected for live broadcast by Sky Sports. It will be shown on Sky Sports football, with coverage kicking off at 12pm. Coverage will conclude at 3pm.

How can I watch the highlights?

Sky Sports will carry highlights on their website later on Saturday, and they will show highlights clips on social media during the game, plus more collective highlights on Sky Sports News later in the day. Each club will also post the highlights on their respective YouTube channels from early on Sunday morning.

What has Daniel Farke said?

Farke said during his pre-match press conference: "We are pretty respectable. They have a good home record. It's a really difficult place to go. We know that we have to be at our best to get the points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We go there with confidence and are highly motivated but it's a tough place to go. They are unbeaten there since October. We need a top performance. The backing of our travelling supporters in the last games has been second to none. It has helped us be successful. At the moment the games are coming thick and fast. There's lots of travelling and we need our supporters to get the points."

What has Ian Foster said?

Plymouth boss Ian Foster said ahead of this one: "The game on Saturday comes very quickly so we have got to make sure we recover both physically and more importantly mentally. It's going to be mentally challenging for the players.