Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Live

Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United: Daniel Farke provides Bamford injury update and team news ahead of fixture

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke hosts his pre-match press conference at midday before travelling with the team to Plymouth for the second time this month.
Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 16th Feb 2024, 10:51 GMT
Updated 16th Feb 2024, 11:01 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

United's boss is expected to provide an update on the status of Patrick Bamford and the injury which caused him to withdraw from the warm-up on Tuesday night prior to Leeds' 4-0 win over Swansea City.

The striker has been in excellent form since the turn of the year, playing a central role in the Whites' upturn and unbeaten run. Farke stated in midweek that it was unclear at that stage whether Bamford's issue was muscular or ligament-related, suggesting he would not be available this weekend given the 30-year-old's history in that department.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jamie Shackleton is expected to return to the travelling squad, however, after missing the Swansea game due to the birth of his child.

Farke will hope Leeds' third encounter with Argyle in a matter of weeks can deliver a different result inside 90 minutes, after drawing 1-1 in regulation time during the FA Cup Fourth Round - both in the original tie and replay, before going on to win 4-1 in extra time.

Follow all the live press conference updates here from 12pm.

Daniel Farke press conference LIVE

11:12 GMT

Predicted XI

Here's the XI we expect Farke to name tomorrow lunchtime.

11:12 GMT

Pre-press conference listening

Catch the latest with Graham and Joe on the Inside Elland Road podcast.

11:11 GMT

Bamford status

Here's what Farke said on Bamford's condition after the Swansea game:

"We literally couldn’t say if it’s muscular or something with his ligament. I hope it’s not too bad because we desperately need him for the upcoming games.

“Lots of compliment to the team for staying mentally strong, especially Joel Piroe. 10-15 minutes before kick-off, it was clear that Patrick had some problems. It happened during the warm-up. He came in and said ‘no listen, I don’t feel ready.’

11:01 GMT

Welcome to Thorp Arch

Good morning, we're up at the training ground today before heading to Plymouth ahead of tomorrow's lunchtime kick-off in Devon.

First on the agenda: Daniel Farke's press conference.

Stay tuned for updates right here. 12pm we're expecting Farke.

Related topics:Daniel Farke