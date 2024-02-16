Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United: Daniel Farke provides Bamford injury update and team news ahead of fixture
United's boss is expected to provide an update on the status of Patrick Bamford and the injury which caused him to withdraw from the warm-up on Tuesday night prior to Leeds' 4-0 win over Swansea City.
The striker has been in excellent form since the turn of the year, playing a central role in the Whites' upturn and unbeaten run. Farke stated in midweek that it was unclear at that stage whether Bamford's issue was muscular or ligament-related, suggesting he would not be available this weekend given the 30-year-old's history in that department.
Jamie Shackleton is expected to return to the travelling squad, however, after missing the Swansea game due to the birth of his child.
Farke will hope Leeds' third encounter with Argyle in a matter of weeks can deliver a different result inside 90 minutes, after drawing 1-1 in regulation time during the FA Cup Fourth Round - both in the original tie and replay, before going on to win 4-1 in extra time.
Here's the XI we expect Farke to name tomorrow lunchtime.
Here's what Farke said on Bamford's condition after the Swansea game:
"We literally couldn’t say if it’s muscular or something with his ligament. I hope it’s not too bad because we desperately need him for the upcoming games.
“Lots of compliment to the team for staying mentally strong, especially Joel Piroe. 10-15 minutes before kick-off, it was clear that Patrick had some problems. It happened during the warm-up. He came in and said ‘no listen, I don’t feel ready.’
Good morning, we're up at the training ground today before heading to Plymouth ahead of tomorrow's lunchtime kick-off in Devon.
First on the agenda: Daniel Farke's press conference.
