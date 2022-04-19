Joe Gelhardt reveals advice he gave to Sam Greenwood as Leeds United continue Brenden Aaronson pursuit

Joe Gelhardt reveals advice he gave to Sam Greenwood

Joe Gelhardt has shared the words of advice he gave to his friend and teammate Sam Greenwood.

Under new boss Jesse Marsch, Greenwood has been enjoying further opportunities with the Whites senior squad.

The 20-year-old has made two assists across two substitute appearances since the American took charge.

Gelhardt, who was ahead of Greenwood in the queue for a breakthrough, shared some words of wisdom with his fellow attacker.

"I said everything just gets easier and he was like 'yeah, I felt like that after the Watford game when I came on, I wasn't even nervous, I was just excited,'" Gelhardt said.

Joe Gelhardt in action during Leeds United's 4-1 defeat to Arsenal. Pic: Naomi Baker.

"So I was just telling him that every time you come on it gets a bit easier and just do what you do when you are on the pitch, just play your own game.

"You are there for a reason so just try and do what you do and score!"

Jack Harrison sets end-of-season target

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison. Pic: Henry Browne.

Jack Harrison has laid out Leeds United's aims for the final games of the Premier League season.

Last week, the Whites claimed a crucial 3-0 win over relegation rivals Watford at Vicarage Road.

After a rocky season, United are now eight points clear of the drop zone, and Marsch's men are targeting a positive end to the season.

"For us as a team it's important to remain composed and just control what we can control and take it game by game," Harrison said.

RB Salzburg midfielder Brendon Aaronson. Pic: Joe Klamar.

"Since Jesse has arrived we have been doing that and the results have come with our performances as well so at a crucial point of the season we are doing well and we are hoping to finish the season strong."

Brenden Aaronson pursuit continues

Leeds United are not giving up on RB Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson, according to the Daily Mail.

The Whites made two bids for the American international, said to be worth £15m and £20m, but the Bundesliga club turned down both offers.