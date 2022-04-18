A haul of three victories and a draw from United's last four games has put the fifth-bottom Whites on to 33 points for the current campaign, eight points clear of the drop zone and with third-bottom Burnley now only having one game in hand.

Leeds are also five points ahead of fourth-bottom Everton, albeit the Toffees have two games in hand, but winger Harrison says United are only focused on themselves and amassing as many points as possible from their final six games.

The Whites will finally return to action next Monday night with an away fixture against Crystal Palace - 15 days after signing off with a 3-0 win at Watford - but Harrison says there is no specific points target in mind for keeping his side up.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LOOKING UP: Leeds United's Jack Harrison, pictured during the 3-0 win at Watford in which the Whites winger took his recent haul to three goals from his last three games. Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images.

"For us as a team we are always ambitious," said Harrison to LUTV, asked what more Leeds might need to secure their Premier League status.

"We are going to try to get as many points as we can.

"I feel like at this point the Watford game was a massive game for us so we are definitely happy with those three points but we will be pushing again next week for another three points."

Leeds amassed just one point from a possible 24 throughout a torrid eight-game run at the turn of the year, starting with January's 1-0 defeat at home to Newcastle United and five games later promotion-winning boss Marcelo Bielsa found himself sacked.

Bielsa was axed after a 4-0 defeat at home to Tottenham which followed a 6-0 thrashing at Liverpool, a 4-2 reverse at home to arch rivals Manchester United and a 3-0 loss at relegation-battling rivals Everton.

A 3-3 draw at Aston Villa following the Magpies reverse was the only bright spot in between.

New boss Jesse Marsch's tenure then began with a 1-0 defeat at Leicester City followed by a 3-0 loss at home to Villa.

Leeds, though, have turned a big corner since, backing up epic victories at home to Norwich City and away at Wolves with a 1-1 draw at home to Southampton and the most recent 3-0 win at Watford in which Harrison netted for the third game on the trot.

Assessing just how different things felt after ten points from their last four games compared to two months ago, Harrison admitted: "Very different.

"That's football, things happen in the league and you can be under more pressure or less pressure depending on teams around you and points et cetera.

"But for us as a team it's important to remain composed and just control what we can control and take it game by game.

"Since Jesse has arrived we have been doing that and the results have come with our performances as well so at a crucial point of the season we are doing well and we are hoping to finish the season strong."

Reflecting on his own recent run of netting three in three, Harrison revealed: "I am doing a lot off the pitch to analyse my game and see different ways I can improve and help impact the team as well.