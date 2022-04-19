A haul of three victories and a draw from United’s last four games has put the fifth-bottom Whites on to 33 points for the current campaign, eight points clear of the drop zone and with third-bottom Burnley now only having one game in hand.

Leeds are also five points ahead of fourth-bottom Everton, albeit the Toffees have two games in hand, but winger Harrison says United are only focused on themselves and amassing as many points as possible from their final six games.

The Whites will finally return to action next Monday night with an away fixture against Crystal Palace - 15 days after signing off with a 3-0 win at Watford - but Harrison says there is no specific points target in mind for keeping his side up.

“For us as a team we are always ambitious,” said Harrison to LUTV, asked what more Leeds might need to secure their Premier League status.

“We are going to try to get as many points as we can.

“I feel like at this point the Watford game was a massive game for us so we are definitely happy with those three points but we will be pushing again next week for another three points.”

Reflecting on his own recent run of netting three in three, Harrison revealed: “I am doing a lot off the pitch to analyse my game and see different ways I can improve and help impact the team as well.

“I have been working hard towards that.”

