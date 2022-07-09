Leeds United have, on paper, recruited rather successfully in the early portion of this summer’s transfer window.

The Whites have secured the addition of six players, five of whom will be expected to play leading roles in the United first-team this coming season.

Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, Darko Gyabi, Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra all followed one of head coach Jesse Marsch’s fellow Americans through the door at Elland Road.

Jesse Marsch's biggest test as Leeds boss will come in the form of getting the best out of his new signings (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Having agreed a deal in principle some months ago, 21-year-old USMNT international Brenden Aaronson became the club’s first summer signing, pledging his future to Leeds with a five-year deal.

The reason Aaronson’s deal was concluded in the summer rather than back in January when Leeds set out on a very public pursuit of the midfielder, was previous club FC Red Bull Salzburg’s involvement in the Champions League knockout rounds.

Ultimately, Salzburg did not make it past Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 but qualification from the group stage alone represented huge progress for the Austrian club.

Once Leeds’ Premier League safety was secured in May, contracts were exchanged and Aaronson became United’s player, bringing with him a raft of European experience despite his young years.

Aaronson’s teammate Rasmus Kristensen was next to pass through the arrivals lounge at Leeds-Bradford Airport, preferring a switch to the Premier League over a more conventional route via the Bundesliga.

Both featured regularly for the Austrian giants in the Champions League during 2021/22, but were far from Leeds’ only representatives in last year’s competition.

Tyler Adams made four appearances in the Champions League group stage for RB Leipzig – another club within the Red Bull satellite which provided the bulk of Marsch’s coaching education – as well as three Europa League outings en route to the semi-finals.

Luis Sinisterra arrived at Elland Road a day after Adams and went one step further than his new teammate with Feyenoord, reaching the final of the Europa Conference League, UEFA’s new tertiary international club competition.

The Colombian lost out to Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma but was voted Conference League Young Player of the Season after an 11-goal haul across 18 matches – qualification matches inclusive.

Marc Roca’s involvement with Bayern Munich was admittedly limited last season, but even he made – an albeit fleeting – appearance in the Champions League quarter-finals, as well as featuring during the previous rounds.

What Leeds have done is added European-level quality to a squad which was in desperate need of a facelift.

Marsch inherited a team populated largely by players who gained promotion under Marcelo Bielsa three years earlier, and a crop of up-and-coming, but not-quite-Premier-League-ready youngsters.

Leeds’ five senior additions in this summer’s transfer market have at the very least raised the floor of the squad, even if the ceiling is to be lowered by the Kalvin Phillips’ exit, and anticipated departure of Raphinha.

It is entirely plausible on the opening day of the season that Leeds could line-up in a formation containing seven players with Champions League experience.

Equally, Marsch could field a functional line-up consisting of eight-or-more internationals, even discounting Raphinha and the already-departed Phillips.

With this group, Leeds should not suffer in the same way as they did last season when injuries decimated the squad.

Additionally, youngsters Joe Gelhardt and Sam Greenwood appear to be genuine first-team contenders after a season of gradual integration.

A £100 million outlay and a stronger core with more experience at an even higher level comes with increased expectation, even if the same figure is expected to be recouped from Phillips and Raphinha sales, if the latter comes to pass.

Few anticipate a top half finish as was achieved under Marcelo Bielsa in 2020/21 because there remains so many incalculable elements, namely 38 football matches to be played.

Battling against relegation once more, though, would be a far from optimal outcome given the thought and resources that went into ousting the aforementioned Argentine and backing his successor.

Jesse Marsch has seen his squad supplemented by three players he has previously mentored, to the tune of £55 million, a wide forward with 38 goal involvements last season and an Under-21 European Championships winner – tremendous faith has been placed in the coach’s abilities.

A fast opening to 2022/23 will supplant fears of relegation with mid-table ambitions, but pressure will only intensify if Leeds replicate last season’s start.

In the most black-and-white terms, Leeds’ season – and Jesse Marsch’s fortunes as United boss – could hinge on the summer signings making up for Phillips and Raphinha’s impact in the aggregate.