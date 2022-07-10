Leeds United's new predicted strongest line-up after major developments in transfer window

England international star Kalvin Phillips ended 12 years at the club when joining defending Premier League champions Manchester City on Monday as 18-year-old midfielder Darko Gyabi moved the other way.

Determined to replace Phillips, Leeds then secured a deal to sign 23-year-old USA international midfielder Tyler Adams from RB Leipzig on Wednesday for a fee in the region of £20m as part of a rapid double swoop in less than 24 hours.

The following day, United landed 23-year-old Colombian international winger Luis Sinisterra from Feyenoord for a fee in the region of 25 euros with add-ons.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No other 'keeper made more saves during the 2021-22 Premier League season and the 23-year-old Frenchman is United's clear first choice stopper. It remains to be seen if Leeds sign another option as additional competition and back-up to another young goalie in Kristoffer Klaesson.

This week has also featured two loan exits, Wales international forward Tyler Roberts joining Championship outfit QPR on a season-long loan and Charlie Cresswell heading to fellow second tier side Millwall, also until the end of the campaign.

After a huge week for Leeds in the transfer market, this is our idea of United's new strongest XI when everybody is fit and available to play.

United's new Denmark international defender sat in the stands watching Thursday's win against Blackpool and Kristensen will start the season as clear first choice right back as Luke Ayling recovers from knee surgery. He'll look to make that position his own. The returning Cody Drameh is another option.

United's captain made an impressive return at the back end of last season following four months out with a hamstring issue and it looks a case of who partners Copper at the heart of the defence.

Llorente, Robin Koch, Pascal Struijk, Leo Hjelde and also Ayling when fit are the other leading centre-back options in addition to Cooper who was partnered by Llorente when both were fit at the end of last term. Llorente is back firmly involved with the Spain national team and looks the likely starter.

Leeds are hoping that Firpo has a much improved second season at Leeds after his 15m euros switch from Barcelona last summer. Thursday's display against Blackpool was a good start. Leif Davis and, when fit, Stuart Dallas, head the competition as well as Hjelde and Struijk who can both play there.

Filling the boots of Kalvin Phillips is no mean feet but Leeds have shelled out around £25m to sign USA international midfielder Adams, a player Marsch has worked with before. The new cog to build the base of the midfield around.

Roca, a summer recruit from Bayern Munich, excelled in front of the back four against Blackpool and looks a very likely starter, probably next to Adams in a double-pivot. Adam Forshaw, Mateusz Klich, Dallas, Koch, Lewis Bate and exciting 16-year-old Archie Gray head the other options.

Barcelona want him and Chelsea have a deal with Leeds agreed if the Spanish giants can't stump up the cash. But for now he is still Leeds United's player and the special talent Brazilian has to start wherever he ends up.

Exciting new recruit Sinesterra on one side and Raphinha on the other would be quite the sight. But Raphinha is expected to move on and eventually Sinesterra on one flank and either Jack Harrison, Dan James, Brenden Aaronson or Crysencio Summerville on the other looks the likely port of call.

The £25m capture of Aaronson is where the summer transfer activity all began and the USA international can play anywhere across the attacking midfield. Starting at no 10 looks most likely with Rodrigo, Sam Greenwood, Klich, James and Joe Gelhardt dropping deeper the other leading options.