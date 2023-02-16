Sunderland moved into the top six after victory over Queens Park Rangers in midweek but Leeds loanee Joe Gelhardt is still in search of his first goal for the Wearside club having joined on loan last month.

The 20-year-old forward is set to feature regularly at the Stadium of Light after Everton’s Ellis Simms was recalled from his loan and target man Ross Stewart sustained a season-ending injury in the FA Cup, leaving manager Tony Mowbray with few options other than Gelhardt in attack.

Leeds’ breakout star of last season cut a frustrated and isolated figure during Sunderland’s 1-0 win over Reading last weekend, receiving little service in a lone frontman role during his 75 minutes on the pitch. He has featured three times for the Black Cats now, each appearance from the start, and requires a period to adapt, according to Mowbray.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 14: Jimmy Dunne of Queens Park Rangers holds the ball whilst under pressure from Joe Gelhardt of Sunderland during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Sunderland at Loftus Road on February 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

“He’s a kid who’s played ten minutes here and ten minutes there for Leeds United, so for him to come into our team and be asked to play 70, 80, 90 minutes every three days is a huge ask for the kid,” the Sunderland boss said after his side’s win in the capital.

“He’s hardly played 90 minutes, which is why I was taking him off ready for Saturday so he can give us another hour or 70 minutes.

“He’s strong as an ox, he works his socks off, and he has a rocket in his left foot.

“He just needs to understand how our team plays and the demands on him, because he is a young boy who has always been behind [Patrick] Bamford and all these foreign Premier League players at Leeds.