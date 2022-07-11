Leeds United players were pictured for the first time in the club’s new training kit earlier this month as the squad gradually returned for pre-season.

United’s non-international squad members made it back to Thorp Arch by late June, whilst those representing their countries last month were afforded an additional week’s break.

So far, Leeds have played just one of their five scheduled pre-season friendlies – a 4-0 win over Championship opponents Blackpool.

Marc Roca wore No. 8 in Leeds' pre-season friendly with Blackpool (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Marc Roca was the solitary new signing to have made his non-competitive debut for the Whites in that fixture, while the other five new faces watched on from the stands.

Former Spain Under-21 international Roca was handed the No. 8 shirt in the win over the Seasiders.

That particular shirt has been vacant since the 2017/18 season when ex-Newcastle United midfielder Vurnon Anita pulled on the No. 8 at Elland Road.

While not yet confirmed, it is safe to assume Roca will take that shirt for the upcoming Premier League season given it is usually worn by a central midfielder – a category Roca fits into nicely.

Elsewhere, in Leeds United’s recent social media output, USMNT international Brenden Aaronson can be seen wearing the club’s 2022/23 tracksuit bearing the No. 7.

Currently, the No. 7 shirt is held by Ian Poveda but the ex-Manchester City youngster has not made a senior appearance for the Whites in some time.

Poveda spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers where he sustained an injury which kept him out for a lengthy period.

He was omitted from Jesse Marsch’s matchday squad to face Blackpool last week amid talk of a potential loan move and has not travelled to Australia on pre-season tour, either.

If Aaronson has usurped the No. 7 shirt from Poveda, at the very least a new squad number will need to be allocated if he remains at the club this season.