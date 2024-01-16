The American signed on loan from Juventus but failed to win over the Leeds fanbase.

Jesse Marsch has explained the tactical thinking behind Leeds United's decision to sign Weston McKennie last season.

McKennie was one of three senior arrivals in January 2023 as Leeds enjoyed an unusually busy mid-season window. The American midfielder signed on loan from Juventus after speaking with compatriots Tyler Adams and Brendan Aaronson, but failed to make a positive impact at Elland Road as the Whites were relegated.

McKennie's fortunes in West Yorkshire were not helped by the decision to sack Marsch, the man who pushed for his signing, within 10 days of his arrival. And in the latest of several media appearances, the former Whites boss has explained how he'd have used the much-maligned midfielder.

“Yeah so when we brought Weston McKennie to Leeds the idea was that when he was against the ball and out of possession he was going to play deeper in the number eight position and then with the ball he would be in the number 10 spot,” Marsch told the Call It What You Want Podcast. “Weston, for me, has the flexibility to play deeper, but it’s encouraging the discipline of what to do and where. One of the beauties of Weston is his flexibility and I saw it a lot in Germany when he was at Schalke that he could play as an eight, a six, a wing-back, second striker, number 10, he has that flexibility, and that’s because his instincts to play the game were really good.”

Following Marsch's exit, Javi Gracia took the reins at Elland Road but lasted just 10 weeks before also losing his job. Sam Allardyce was hired in a desperate attempt to survive but he failed to win any of his four matches as manager.

McKennie was a regular starter under both managers but had no clear role in the team and failed to win over Leeds supporters. An option to make his move permanent was never activated and he returned to Juventus almost instantly, following relegation.