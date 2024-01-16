Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has said pressure to gain promotion to the Premier League is on Championship rivals Leeds United and Southampton.

The ex-Manchester United youth coach insists his Ipswich side are 'enjoying' the season they are having, which currently has the Suffolk club sitting second in the Championship table.

McKenna's men recently defeated Sunderland at Portman Road, despite going a goal down courtesy of ex-Thorp Arch winger Jack Clarke. Ipswich hold a seven-point gap over Leeds in fourth, and a slender three-point advantage over third-place Southampton who are a staggering 20 games unbeaten under Russell Martin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former footballer-turned-pundit Adrian Clarke spoke with Ipswich head coach McKenna over the festive period. He told the 'What The EFL podcast': “I spoke to McKenna after the Stoke draw and he was very chilled, like he is not worried”, Clarke said. “He just said, ‘All the pressure is on Southampton and Leeds, we are just enjoying the season’.

“I think if that rubs off on the players that might relax them. There is pressure on Southampton; most people now almost assume they are going to usurp Ipswich and take second, but they have to earn it,” Clarke added.

Ipswich have struggled of late, going five games without a win between December 16 and January 1, a period in which the Tractor Boys drew four times and lost four-nil to Leeds at Elland Road. The team are now, however, back to winning ways after defeating AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup and Sunderland last weekend.

McKenna has been forced into changes to his starting line-up in recent weeks, also, with forward George Hirst sustaining a significant injury and the likes of Sam Morsy and Massimo Luongo missing, the former through suspension.