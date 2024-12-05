Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines as focus turns to this weekend’s visit of Derby County to Elland Road.

The dust has settled on Leeds United’s weekend defeat at Blackburn Rovers with focus now turning to Saturday and the visit of Derby County to Elland Road. Daniel Farke’s side fell out of the automatic promotion places after seeing both Sheffield United and Burnley win, but they could just as easily climb back in there over the coming days.

Farke will be speaking with the media on Thursday afternoon and will hopefully provide a positive injury update, with no obvious issues surfacing at Ewood Park. Derby are winless in four but will come to Elland Road with little pressure and a point to prove. And ahead of what looks set to be another big weekend of Championship action, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Stelling rant

Jeff Stelling insists any decision to scrap English football’s Saturday 3pm blackout will be ‘the end’ of lower league clubs. The Daily Mail recently claimed Premier League clubs could look to get rid of the traditional rule when talks begin over a new TV deal from 2029 onwards, with the belief being they can only make more money by promising more matches.

"So the headline should read, 'Greedy Premier League, it's all about us. You lot, you can go and do one, we don't care about you',” Stelling told talkSPORT. “It seems the Premier League don't care at all and frankly, the fact that the Premier League or whoever it is, are saying that they're worried about illegal streaming, so what?

"Tell the TV companies to cut the price of subscriptions and that will stop people streaming things illegally instead. They've got to start to look after the lower league sides. If Grimsby are playing Morecambe, Saturday afternoon and it's cold, wet and miserable, and Manchester United against Manchester City is on TV live at 3pm, how many people are going to go to Grimsby against Morecambe? I can tell you how many: a big, fat zero, and that will be the end of clubs at a lower level."

Gelhardt latest

Paul Robinson believes a move to Rangers would be hugely beneficial for Leeds outcast Joe Gelhardt. The YEP reported last month on growing interest in Gelhardt ahead of the January window, with Rangers among several clubs across the Championship, in Scotland and abroad looking to take the forward on loan.

“It would be a great move, especially for Rangers,” Robinson told MOT Leeds News. “They’ve got Danilo and Cyriel Dessers but they’ve not scored as prolifically as they would have wanted. Gelhardt is not getting game time and he’s not been an integral part of the squad.

“I think he’s a cracking, young player. He’s got a lot to give and Rangers is a big football club, who are competing in Europe. He can go and play north of the border and play in those competitions because he won’t be cup-tied. For him and his education, it would be a fantastic move. Again, I think he’ll have the choice of a number of clubs.”