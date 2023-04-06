Football Manager 2023 predicts how Javi Gracia’s first summer transfer window could play out if he remains as Leeds United manager.

Leeds United are completely focused on preserving their Premier League status after Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra gave them what felt like an essential win against fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night.

The roar that enveloped Elland Road at full-time felt like a mixture of relief and delight as Javi Gracia’s side moved up to 13th place in the Premier League table with a narrow win against Steve Cooper’s men. Despite the win, Leeds remain just two points above the relegation zone as a tense end to a challenging season continues.

Gracia was brought in on a ‘flexible contract’ when he replaced Jesse Marsch earlier this season and could be handed the chance to oversee his first transfer window in charge if he is successful in keeping the Whites in the top tier between now and the end of the season.

With that in mind, the YEP fires up the latest edition of the world’s most popular managerial simulation as Football Manager 2023 predicts the surprise moves Gracia could make during his first transfer window at Elland Road.

Javi Gracia's first transfer window as Leeds United manager as predicted by Football Manager 2023

OUT: Helder Costa The tricky winger joined Saudi side Al-Ittihad on a £2.6m deal after a loan spell at the same club.

OUT: Joel Robles The Spanish keeper joined Scottish giants Rangers on a free transfer.

OUT: Jamie Shackleton A surprise move for the academy product after he completed a £3m switch to Portuguese giants Porto.