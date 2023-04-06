News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care
25 minutes ago Wife of Sex Pistols star John Lydon dies
2 hours ago WhatsApp is making a major change to voice notes
3 hours ago David Dickinson to ‘quit’ Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years
4 hours ago Covid vaccine now offered to young clinically vulnerable children
5 hours ago 12 year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car

Javi Gracia’s first Leeds United transfer window with 6 exits and 5 incoming - according to Football Manager

Football Manager 2023 predicts how Javi Gracia’s first summer transfer window could play out if he remains as Leeds United manager.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 6th Apr 2023, 13:10 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 19:00 BST

Leeds United are completely focused on preserving their Premier League status after Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra gave them what felt like an essential win against fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night.

The roar that enveloped Elland Road at full-time felt like a mixture of relief and delight as Javi Gracia’s side moved up to 13th place in the Premier League table with a narrow win against Steve Cooper’s men. Despite the win, Leeds remain just two points above the relegation zone as a tense end to a challenging season continues.

Gracia was brought in on a ‘flexible contract’ when he replaced Jesse Marsch earlier this season and could be handed the chance to oversee his first transfer window in charge if he is successful in keeping the Whites in the top tier between now and the end of the season.

With that in mind, the YEP fires up the latest edition of the world’s most popular managerial simulation as Football Manager 2023 predicts the surprise moves Gracia could make during his first transfer window at Elland Road.

1. Javi Gracia’s first transfer window as Leeds United manager as predicted by Football Manager 2023

Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales
The tricky winger joined Saudi side Al-Ittihad on a £2.6m deal after a loan spell at the same club.

2. OUT: Helder Costa

The tricky winger joined Saudi side Al-Ittihad on a £2.6m deal after a loan spell at the same club.

Photo Sales
The Spanish keeper joined Scottish giants Rangers on a free transfer.

3. OUT: Joel Robles

The Spanish keeper joined Scottish giants Rangers on a free transfer. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
A surprise move for the academy product after he completed a £3m switch to Portuguese giants Porto.

4. OUT: Jamie Shackleton

A surprise move for the academy product after he completed a £3m switch to Portuguese giants Porto. Photo: Victoria Jones

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Premier LeagueFootball Manager