Cooper watched his side go ahead early on in a relegation six-pointer on Tuesday night, only to concede goals to Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra that kept the three points at LS11. The Forest boss was questioned over his future in the aftermath of a result that left Leeds in 13th place and their visitors 17th in the Premier League table.

"I respect the question and I understand it,” said Cooper.

"I'm not a guy who thinks like that. I think about the greater good of the club. That's just the way I'm wired."

There was widespread speculation that Cooper would lose his job on the back of the latest meeting between these two sides, as Jesse Marsch did after Forest’s City Ground victory over the Whites back in Feburary.

But Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has released a statement backing Cooper to remain in post and hitting out at ‘false’ reporting of the situation.

“No one denies that our Club is in a difficult position in the Premier League, but we wish to end the speculation and the false and disruptive reporting in the media to confirm that Steve Cooper remains our manager at Nottingham Forest,” he said.

Marinakis has however made it clear that Cooper and Forest will need an immediate points return.

OWNER BACKING - Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper will remain in his position despite a damaging 2-1 defeat at Elland Road at the hands of Leeds United. Pic: Getty

“We have all been disappointed with recent performances and it is very clear that a lot of hard work needs to be done to address this urgently,” he said.

"Results and performances must improve immediately. Now is the time for everyone connected with our club, from us as owners, to the board, our supporters, backroom staff, coaches and players - to come together and fight to secure our status in the Premier League.