Leeds United duo share first Whites international call but injured team mate misses out

Whites midfielder Brenden Aaronson and United’s Juventus loanee Weston McKennie have both been named in boss Anthony Hudson’s 24-man USA squad for March’s CONCACAF Nations League games.

McKennie joined Leeds on loan from Juventus in January and will now link up with Whites colleague Aaronson for the first time on the international stage as Whites team mates. Injury, though, has prevented United’s Tyler Adams from joining up with the squad. Adams has suffered a hamstring injury in training with Leeds and will remain at Thorp Arch for further assessment. It is not yet known who long he will be out for.

The USA are defending CONCACAF Nations League champions and currently sit second in Group D with two games left to play. The US are one point leaders El Salvador who they will face in the second of this month's games on Monday, March 27 at Exploria Stadium in what will be their group stage finale. Three days earlier, the USA will face an away clash against Grenada at Kirani James Athletic Stadium in Saint George’s on Friday, March 24.