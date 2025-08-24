Jamie Redknapp predicts Leeds United to finish above Premier League rival

Football pundit round-up of verdicts on Leeds United’s performance in their 5-0 defeat at Arsenal in the Premier League

Leeds United suffered a 5-0 defeat at Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday but one Sky Sports pundit has predicted that the Whites will finish above an established Premier League side this season.

Jurrien Timber bagged a brace, Bukayo Saka found the net and Viktor Gyokeres scored twice as Arsenal breezed past Leeds in the capital. Leeds weren't expected to pick up points at the Emirates but the manner of the defeat was deflating for fans.

‘Will finish above them’

But Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp feels like West Ham in particular are in trouble to start the season, and he believes all the promoted clubs will be eyeing up the Hammers as a team to target.

“Graham Potter and West Ham need help. If I’m Sunderland, Burnley or Leeds I’m looking at West Ham and thinking they are the ones," Redknapp told Sky Sports.

"Those promoted teams will be looking at West Ham and thinking, we can finish above them. On that showing tonight, those teams will believe that they will finish above them. The three sides that have come up are going to do much better than last season.

“Leeds just found out today that you don’t have the time on the ball you get in the Championship. You don’t get as much time in the Premier League. But they won’t be too worried, these games don’t define their season.”

‘Very tough season for Leeds United’

Fellow pundit Andy Reid was perhaps a bit more damning when providing his radio commentary verdict on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"One thing that is pretty clear, despite what was a very good win in the opener, for Leeds it is going to be a very tough season," Reid said on BBC Radio 5 Live. "Leeds are going to go up against a lot of teams that will be able to hurt them.

"They are going to make mistakes and they are going to get exposed, like they have today. The big question is whether they are going to have enough creativity. Can they bring more creativity? That remains to be seen."

