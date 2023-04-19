Jamie Carragher feels it is not guaranteed Javi Gracia will remain at Leeds United until the end of the season if results continue to take a severe downward turn.

The Spaniard won three of his opening six games in charge at the club but back-to-back losses at Elland Road have increased the Whites’ relegation worries.

After taking the lead against Crystal Palace, Leeds crumbled to a 5-1 loss in front of their own fans before they were beaten 6-1 by an inconsistent Liverpool side on Monday.

The Whites had not won in 10 games since Gracia took charge and wins over Southampton, Wolves and Nottingham Forest had Leeds looking up the table but recent results have dragged the club back down towards the bottom three.

Carragher feels it is unlikely Gracia will be relieved of his duties before the end of the campaign but has suggested it is possible if results continue on such a worrying trend.

"They got rid of a god-like figure in Bielsa, when they thought they were going to go down," said Carragher on Sky Sports.

"They took so long to get this guy in and went through a couple of different options, so I think it might be really tough at this stage of the season to be looking for another manager.

"I think he will be there between now and the end of the season but if the next two or three games go badly, and they lose badly, they [Leeds] might think, why not - do something.

"That is what every other team is doing down there because the stakes are so high for the Premier League financially.”

Brentford defender Ben Mee was also discussing the possibility of another managerial change at Leeds, as he pointed out a change in coach does not always yield the desired effect.

"It doesn't always work but that is the chances these owners take. There have been a few changes in managers this season, some have worked and some haven't worked,” he said.