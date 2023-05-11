Jamie Carragher has explained what Sam Allardyce changed tactically for Leeds United in their defeat to Manchester City, and why it went wrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Whites’ defence, they did manage to lose by a slender score-line, losing 2-1, but it is true that City wasted a number of chances to extend their lead before Rodrigo Moreno got his side back into the game late on.

With an away point never really likely, Leeds fans will have been looking for signs of encouragement from their new manager, looking to see whether anything changed tactically at the Etihad Stadium.

And on the back of the defeat, Sky Sports pundit Carragher has issued an in-depth tactical analysis of Allardyce’s approach, and indeed why it went wrong.

“Sam Allardyce has been brought in, obviously for results, but because he has a completely contrasting style to what they have had before,” he said on Monday Night Football. “I wanted to look at what we felt about Leeds since they have come up to the Premier League, and it’s a team that have covered a lot of distance - and that was the same this season. It was under Bielsa, and then they brought Jesse Marsch in because he is a similar type of coach, in terms of what he looks to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are top of aggressive things like interceptions, and they are half way up the table for expected goals, so they have always been a front-footed team. Sam Allardyce may not look at that and think it’s a strength, but we look at what we class as the weaknesses. He has come in and seen what they are top of. Goals conceded - worst in the league. Clean sheets - almost the worst. They are getting counter-attacked a lot because they press so high, and the goalkeeper has prevented the most in the league.”

Carragher continued: “So, what can Sam Allardyce change? First decision he makes is changing the goalkeeper - he brings Robles in. They go from being a team who are aggressive to one that defends deep. I think the tactical setup for this game, it might be different going forward. We know how hard it is to play against Manchester City.

“What he decided to do was go with the back four, as Leeds normally do, but a big problem Manchester City give you is going with a front five. It’s always these attacking midfield players who are trying to make this run between your centre-back and your full-back. So, what Sam has done is say, okay, my two centre-backs are going to look after Haaland, my two full-backs are going to look after the wingers, and I’m going to man-mark the two number 10s.

Carragher has been speaking about Leeds and Allardyce

“But I’m going to highlight why I think they got it wrong, and especially with Roca. The ball comes wide, and what happens - and I always feel that Roca in this position, he goes too deep to help his defence. So, Forshaw on the edge of the box, who is supposed to patrol that, then sees danger because Roca has dropped too deep. You can see the difference between McKennie, who is on Alvarez, and Roca, who has dropped too deep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And then every Leeds player except the forward is at the back and they are 1-0 down. Exactly the same happens with the second goal. They drop in to make it a back five or a back six. This can be the problem when you drop too deep. People get shut off on the edge of the box, your defenders are deep, and again, the difference between McKennie, who is right up against Alavarez and Roca, who finds himself as part of a back five - maybe again too deep - and Gundogan, one of the top players, is on the edge of the box to finish, and before you know it, you are 2-0 down.