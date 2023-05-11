Leeds United next opponent discusses possible Elland Road 'jinx' and difficult relegation prediction
Newcastle striker Callum Wilson has suggested Leeds United may succumb to the drop along with Southampton and Nottingham Forest this season.
The 31-year-old England forward has scored 15 times during 2022/23 and is expected to start at Elland Road this weekend as Leeds host Eddie Howe’s Champions League-chasing Magpies.
Speaking on the Footballer’s Football Podcast, crucially before Forest’s win over Ruben Selles’ Saints on Monday night, Newcastle’s No. 9 shared his verdict on who will be relegated from the top flight this year.
"For me, it’s difficult to say. As we stand right now the bottom three is Southampton, Forest and Leeds.
“And Leeds is our next game so I do not want to jinx myself and speak too soon.”
Podcast co-host and West Ham United striker Michail Antonio chimed in to say: “Don’t, because every time you’ve done that it’s backfired.”
Wilson replied: “Let me hop back on the fence real quick.”
The ex-Bournemouth and Coventry City striker arrives in West Yorkshire in fine form, having scored five goals in his last four outings and eight in his last eight for Howe’s men.
Newcastle also have the option to field Swedish international Alexander Isak as their frontman this weekend, who has struck ten goals in 18 league appearances since making the switch from Real Sociedad last summer.