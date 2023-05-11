The 31-year-old England forward has scored 15 times during 2022/23 and is expected to start at Elland Road this weekend as Leeds host Eddie Howe’s Champions League-chasing Magpies.

Speaking on the Footballer’s Football Podcast, crucially before Forest’s win over Ruben Selles’ Saints on Monday night, Newcastle’s No. 9 shared his verdict on who will be relegated from the top flight this year.

"For me, it’s difficult to say. As we stand right now the bottom three is Southampton, Forest and Leeds.

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson has scored 15 times this season (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“And Leeds is our next game so I do not want to jinx myself and speak too soon.”

Podcast co-host and West Ham United striker Michail Antonio chimed in to say: “Don’t, because every time you’ve done that it’s backfired.”

Wilson replied: “Let me hop back on the fence real quick.”

The ex-Bournemouth and Coventry City striker arrives in West Yorkshire in fine form, having scored five goals in his last four outings and eight in his last eight for Howe’s men.

