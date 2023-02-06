Jesse Marsch is under increasing pressure following Leeds United’s latest defeat, but may well get more time according to former Premier League striker Chris Sutton.

The Whites were defeated by Nottingham Forest over the weekend, leaving them just goal difference above the drop zone with a game in hand. Leeds saw plenty of the ball at the City Ground, but failed to find an equaliser and returned from the East Midlands empty-handed. It’s now clear Leeds are set for another relegation battle this season after dodging the drop by the skin of their teeth last season.

As a result, Marsch is under serious pressure, and the amount of money the club has spent in the last two transfer windows has not helped his case. With more signings comes increased expectation, and the American boss has failed to meet those expectations up to this point.

To make matters worse, Leeds now face in-form Manchester United twice in the space of four days, and by the time they take on relegation rivals Everton, may well be needing to fight their way out of the drop zone. Despite that, pundit Sutton believes Marsch will get a little more time to prove his worth.

“There are only so many times you can say ‘trust the process’ and ‘we’re making progress’ without the proof and Jesse Marsch is running the risk of the sack,” wrote Premier League winner Sutton for The Daily Mail. “I don’t blame the Leeds fans who are calling for their manager to go. I’m not quite there yet myself.

“That being said, this manager needs to show something pronto, otherwise his time is up. Marsch is approaching his one-year anniversary this month and yet, after losing to Nottingham Forest, he was saying: ‘We find ways to lose.’