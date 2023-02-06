Leading statistics experts Opta still deem Leeds’ chances of survival greater than the prospect of relegation, but only just, following the publication of new data.

The Whites are currently outside the Premier League’s drop-zone on goal difference and have a game in hand over positional rivals Everton, AFC Bournemouth and Southampton, who currently occupy the bottom three.

Leeds do face Everton at Goodison Park and Southampton at Elland Road before the end of February which will signal 12 months in the job for head coach Jesse Marsch, who assumed charge following Marcelo Bielsa’s sacking this time last year.

Opta have published new data suggesting Leeds are still in with more than a reasonable shout of survival, but are trending in the wrong direction – and back-to-back fixtures against a Manchester United side who have scored in each of their last 20 matches, are unlikely to turn the tide.

Here is a breakdown of each team’s percentage chance of relegation in the Premier League’s bottom half, utilising Opta data:

11th: Aston Villa – 0.2%

12th: Crystal Palace – 3.6%

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 05: Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United, arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United at City Ground on February 05, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

14th: Leicester City – 5.1%

15th: Wolverhampton Wanderers – 10.5%

16th: West Ham United – 12.1%

17th: Leeds United – 40.1%

18th: Everton – 50.5%

19th: AFC Bournemouth – 82.5%