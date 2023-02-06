ANDY RHODES

Going into this one, most Leeds fans would have told you it was a must-win. To come away without even a point means that United are in deep trouble.

The Whites have struggled to break many sides down this season and once Nottingham Forest went ahead, it was always going to be difficult again.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 05: Georginio Rutter of Leeds United reacts after the team's defeat during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United at City Ground on February 05, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

The issue is that beyond the odd bit of quality from Willy Gnonto, Leeds lack any serious creativity. Luis Sinisterra should have scored and there were other chances too, but it’s another good effort with nothing to show for it.

Beyond the goal, Forest didn’t have any major chances to extend their lead but that arguably puts more emphasis on Leeds’ inability to at least draw level. With two games against Manchester United to come, it could be another demoralising and winless week before a vital trip to Everton.

This was a chance to calm the nerves and move clear of the relegation zone but now we’re at the point where good performances aren’t enough.

Man of the match: Tyler Adams.

KEITH INGHAM

Another game, another defeat and the fans are growing restless about the coach. The simple fact is, if any other manager/coach had his record in charge they would have been out of the door by now.

Leeds had a couple of first-half chances but once again they were spurned and a ball into the area wasn’t dealt with and Brennan Johnson scored. The fact he wasn’t even challenged says a lot about the way the team is being coached.

The introductions of Weston McKennie and Georginio Rutter had no real impact and the second half was pretty woeful. Forest decided to let Leeds have all the possession but they didn’t do anything with it.

The away section of the City Ground made it plain at the end where the blame lies. They seem to want Jesse Marsch out, and out quick.

Whatever Marsch says, the club is in a fight for its Premier League status. I just think if the owners look at his tenure they must have a think about how long this can continue.

Man of the match: Keylor Navas.

DAVID WATKINS

I’m not sure what went wrong! Yet again Leeds bossed a half of football, created chances, missed them, and then meekly gave one up at the other end.

Forest offered precious little throughout, but neither did Leeds after the break and the game ebbed away in a succession of wasted passes in the final third.

It was a strangely lethargic second half, hardly a performance we expected with the stakes so high. We looked to this game to light the blue touch paper, having looked so bright in the Cup games and having been so creative in those and the first half in this one.

It didn’t happen and, inevitably, the question now is whether it ever will. The positivity of recent weeks, the £50 million spent in the transfer window, the return of Patrick Bamford and the once all-conquering Luis Sinisterra, and even the twinkling feet of Willy Gnonto all seemed to fade away.

With two games against Man United to come, we best get the worry beads out.

Man of the match: No one stood out in this one.

MIKE GILL

Another 'must win' game that didn't end with a win or for that matter, a draw.

All the fine words in the world will not compensate for lack of positive results.United started well and generally defended okay. The goal could easily have been ruled offside.Pascal Struijk’s foul which led to the free kick and resulted in the game's only goal was unnecessary as there was cover behind.There are always excuses and reasons, but the fact is that United are in serious trouble.Patrick Bamford, Luis Sinisterra and Georginio Rutter all looked good against Accrington but it is clear that they are still not Premier League ready.When Crysencio Summerville came on he was almost anonymous and as time went on the Whites looked less and less like scoring.

Positive performances from Max Wober and Willy Gnonto were not enough to give us hope and it looks like being a long winter for Captain America and his soldiers.

Man of the match: Max Wober.

NEIL GREWER

A very disappointing result to finish a very disappointing weekend where most of our rivals progressed and we missed a great chance to take three points.From the outset we took control of the game but the recent familiar pattern emerged of a soft concession from the first meaningful play in our half.

Once again a lack of concentration and absence of marking on their best player cost Leeds, but there was still more than enough time to correct the error and Leeds failed to do so. Following a familiar pattern the opposition goalkeeper was man of the match and United squandered good chances.The second half saw Forest make tactical changes with Serge Aurier brought on to better deal with Willy Gnonto, who had an excellent first 45 minutes, and Jack Colback introduced to shore up the midfield.

The tactic worked. Leeds were less able to create chances.Overall United were the better team – but the result does not show this – and this is a worrying trend.