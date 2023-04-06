Leeds United fan Oscar is a tricky little winger with blistering pace and a fierce shot.

The 11-year-old, who has autism, has had his life changed by the Leeds United Foundation and football sessions catered for his needs.

While Oscar's dad Paul chuckles when admitting the youngster's tackling could still be improved given his weariness of physical contact, the training sessions have made "a world of difference" to the teen.

Paul, who is also a big football fan, said: "It's massive for him. We introduced him to football through the SNAPS organisation in West Yorkshire, which is a disability group, to start off with.

"He really didn't like it to start off but with a bit of perseverance grew to love it.

"He outgrew the SNAPS set-up and started attending the Leeds United Foundation training sessions which happen on a Thursday and Saturday and they play a tournament once a month. It's made a world of difference to him."

On the day-to-day, Oscar requires one-to-one support at school and lives with chronic anxiety as well as a separate rare genetic condition ASH1L.

The Leeds United fan is able play football after school with friends on the local field, but it is the Leeds United Foundation sessions that really help him thrive.

Oscar is a huge Leeds United fan

Oscar, who also holds a love for Manchester City star Erling Haaland given his Leeds links and hopes the Whites will one day play in the Champions League with the talisman wearing white and yellow, recently had the chance to be a mascot at Elland Road.

As part of Level Playing Field’s Unite For Access campaign, a passionate Oscar sang, wooped and cheered as the team walked onto the hallowed turf.

Paul said: "He was absolutely buzzing saying this player touched me and this player ruffled my hair. He was quite nervous beforehand but he managed it and was so glad he did it.

"Now we've got to bring him back down to understand every time he goes to a football match he won't be doing that! He was watching the football last night and saw a mascot and said he'd done that. We're very proud of him."

In a brilliant video before the game, Oscar is seen clapping and chanting 'Marching on Together' in full voice.

When asked if those lyrics took some nailing down ahead of the big day, Paul replied: "It's ingrained in his brain! Oscar knows 10 to 15 national anthems after his interest started in the Euro 2021. Italy, France, Brazil, and Argentina as well as 'You'll Never Walk Alone' and 'Marching on Together'... that's the part that he loves.

“As you can see from the video he's getting involved and singing the songs at the top of his voice."

The visit to Elland Road was just the latest in a string of memories to cherish for Oscar and his family thanks to the football club.

Oscar enjoyed the mascot experience as part of Level Playing Field’s Unite For Access campaign.

Thinking back over his youngster's involvement with the Foundation, Paul said: "It's absolutely unbelievable to be honest. How the Foundation are with him at every session and how they support him even if he's having a difficult time to get him back involved.