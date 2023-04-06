News you can trust since 1890
My Account
‘Prepared to dominate’ – Leeds United man reveals insight into Javi Gracia's Crystal Palace game-plan

Goalkeeper Illan Meslier has started every league game for Leeds United this season and looks set to continue in between the posts for the visit of Crystal Palace this weekend

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 6th Apr 2023, 05:50 BST- 1 min read

Sitting just one place below the Eagles in the Premier League table, Leeds are keen to build on the positive momentum from Tuesday evening’s win over Nottingham Forest – also at Elland Road. This week’s double-header could prove crucial in Leeds’ season and will require a game-plan similar to the one which delivered three points two days ago.

Javi Gracia has already presided over three wins from six league matches, all of which have come against teams around Leeds in the table. This has allowed the Whites to climb to 13th ahead of this weekend’s encounter with Palace.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, 23-year-old Meslier believes Leeds have what it takes to defeat the south Londoners, but is not taking anything for granted due to the quality Roy Hodgson’s side possess.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 04: Luke Ayling, Illan Meslier and Robin Koch of Leeds United celebrate following the Premier League match between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on April 04, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 04: Luke Ayling, Illan Meslier and Robin Koch of Leeds United celebrate following the Premier League match between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on April 04, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Asked whether the group were feeling more confident heading into Sunday’s game after the Forest victory, Meslier replied: “I don't think so, because Crystal Palace is a good team, all the teams are good. So, you just focus on winning the game.

“We have prepared everything to dominate them, to be ready to stop the counter-attack, because they are very good, they have very good wingers, also strong strikers, so we have to be ready for this and try to score of course,” the Frenchman added.

