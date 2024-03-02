‘It’s been hard’ - Leeds United flop on fresh mindset and how Premier League relegation helps
Leeds United loanee Brenden Aaronson believes Premier League relegation can stand him in good stead at Union Berlin.
A frustrating debut campaign at Elland Road resulted in failure to beat the drop - with Aaronson restricted to game time towards the end of the campaign. Signed as part of Jesse Marsch’s American revolution, the 23-year-old bagged just one Premier League goal and three assists - a lean return for his £25million price tag.
That poor form has continued while on loan in Germany, with his current club slipping from a Champions League outfit to relegation candidates. Aaronson bagged his first goal in a vital 1-0 win at Hoffenheim a fortnight ago, with the attacking midfielder hopeful to use that as a springboard for success.
Speaking to the Bundesliga website, he opened up about an underwhelming season but backed his experiences at Leeds to help him beat the drop this time around. Aaronson said: “It's been a hard year. I don’t think things went to plan in terms of the way we wanted to play. We had high standards being in the Champions League. In the league, we wanted to finish really high but we then struggled, not winning games and just having a tough time.
“For myself, it was about being patient and just waiting for my time. That’s what I've been going through all season. I think what I’ve learned is that patience is a virtue and to keep working hard.
“Not in a cocky way, but in the past I have played a lot. I played most games for Philadelphia Union, most games for Salzburg and also in Leeds I played most games. It was a big transition to here and not playing as much, not being in the starting line-up as much.
“Having the patience but also having the hunger to keep going, keep fighting - that's always my personality. I want to be the best player I can be so I have learned a lot this year. I think from the style of play point of view, the Bundesliga is such a high-tempo league.
“I've been in the gym a lot, getting stronger and that's something that's really helped my game more. I was at Leeds and we went through a slump too. I know what it's like to be in a relegation battle, I know how much pressure there is and what it feels like as a player.”