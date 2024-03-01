Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Championship attendance table: Where Leeds United rank vs Leicester, Sunderland, Middlesbrough and others

Leeds United's average home attendances at Elland Road this season compared to their Championship rivals

By Will Jackson
Published 1st Mar 2024, 19:42 GMT

Leeds United may have lost at Chelsea in the FA Cup this week but they're in a purple patch of form in the Championship at present. The Whites have won their last nine games in total, with maximum points coming since the turn of the year, and that form has been enough to push them into the top two.

Their results in front of their home fans is one of the major reasons why Leeds are pushing for automatic promotion with Elland Road proving to be a fortress. Leeds haven't lost there since last season and they'll be keen to retain that record for as long as possible.

But how do Leeds' attendances compare to their Championship rivals? Transfermarkt have crunched the numbers to produce an average home attendance for all 24 Championship teams, here's how the Daniel Farke's side fare.

Average attendance: 10,690

1. Rotherham United

Average attendance: 10,690

Average attendance: 15,115

2. Blackburn Rovers

Average attendance: 15,115

Average attendance: 16,298

3. Millwall

Average attendance: 16,298

Average attendance: 16,323

4. Swansea City

Average attendance: 16,323

Average attendance: 16,389

5. Plymouth

Average attendance: 16,389

Average attendance: 16,592

6. QPR

Average attendance: 16,592

