Leeds United may have lost at Chelsea in the FA Cup this week but they're in a purple patch of form in the Championship at present. The Whites have won their last nine games in total, with maximum points coming since the turn of the year, and that form has been enough to push them into the top two.

Their results in front of their home fans is one of the major reasons why Leeds are pushing for automatic promotion with Elland Road proving to be a fortress. Leeds haven't lost there since last season and they'll be keen to retain that record for as long as possible.