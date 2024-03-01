Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ex-Leeds United defender Danny Mills believes the Championship title might be beyond Daniel Farke's side at this point in time. The Whites beat league leaders Leicester City 3-1 at Elland Road last Friday night to extend their run in the second tier to nine straight wins.

Such form has carried Leeds into the league's automatic promotion places and they now sit just six points behind the Foxes in the league table. That could be reduced to three points, albeit temporarily, should Leeds beat Huddersfield Town in the early kick off on Saturday afternoon, considerably dialling up the pressure on Enzo Maresca's side, who take on QPR at the King Power Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mills, though, believes the title might just be a step too far for Leeds, despite having 12 games still to play.

“Now, Leeds have obviously sneaked into the top two," he told Football League World, via 888Sport. "Forget about winning it, just worry about getting in the top two. That's where they've got to be aiming for.

“Six points to catch up at this stage is a lot. You'd have to almost go unbeaten because how many games are Leicester going to lose between now and end of the season? Are they going to lose four? It's unlikely.

“Don't see Leicester losing four games between now and the end of the season, which is realistically what would have to happen for Leeds to catch them. That's going to be tough. It's possible. We've seen it. But Leeds have just got to keep pushing. The fans would expect them to be in the top two.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mills does believe using Elland Road to their advantage could be the difference over the final two months of the campaign, though, with Daniel Farke's side unbeaten on home soil.

“With Leeds in the position they are in the only focus is promotion and to keep on this great run they are on," he said. "Concentrating on your own game is so important as the riches will come if you do that and keep performing well and being consistent.

“I’ve played at the club and the home support is outstanding. Beating Leicester City was a huge result in securing a playoff spot first and foremost, but then trying to obviously break it into that top two.”